James White
Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada
Vegas: Alter Your Reality
    Adobe Photoshop

    Adobe Illustrator

    I had the absolute pleasure (and challenge) of partnering with R+R to develop a virtual reality art experience for the city of Las Vegas! This was a massive project to be involved with and took nearly a year of design and development. I was tasked with designing and art directing a 2-minute art experience in VR, in promotion of Las Vegas. Read Less
I had the absolute pleasure of partnering with R+R to develop a virtual reality art experience for the city of Las Vegas. This was a massive project to be involved with and took nearly a year of design and development. I was tasked with designing and art directing a 2-minute art experience in VR, in promotion of Las Vegas. Shown here is a selection of art assets I created for the team in LA to build in 3D. It was an amazing experience with loads of talented people.
Promotional poster
VEGAS RISING logo lock-up
STYLE FRAMES
Mirror and architecture style frame
Desert style frame
ARCHITECTURE ASSETS
OBJECT AND MONUMENT ASSETS
VR EXPERIENCE AND PROMOTIONAL
Thank You!
