Vegas: Alter Your Reality

I had the absolute pleasure of partnering with R+R to develop a virtual reality art experience for the city of Las Vegas. This was a massive project to be involved with and took nearly a year of design and development. I was tasked with designing and art directing a 2-minute art experience in VR, in promotion of Las Vegas. Shown here is a selection of art assets I created for the team in LA to build in 3D. It was an amazing experience with loads of talented people.
STYLE FRAMES
ARCHITECTURE ASSETS
OBJECT AND MONUMENT ASSETS
VR EXPERIENCE AND PROMOTIONAL
Thank You!