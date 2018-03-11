















Réalités Parallèles (2018)





MAPP_MTL est un organisme à but non

lucratif dont la mission est de développer et

promouvoir le potentiel du vidéo mapping.

MAPP_MTL is a non-profit organization with

the mission of promoting and developing the

boundless potential of projection mapping.





Actif tout au cours de l’année avec des collaborations à Montréal et

à l’international, MAPP_MTL tient un grand événement annuel au mois

d’octobre aux abords du Mile End et du Mile Ex, et depuis 2018 dans

le Quartier des spectacles.





RÉALITÉS PARALLÈLES est la 3ème édition de l’exposition micro-mapping de

MAPP_MTL. Les créations présentées questionnent notre perception de la réalité

en explorant des visions alternatives ou des altérations directes des espaces qui nous

entourent. L’exposition micro-mapping aspire à introduire cette forme de création dans

les galeries et à briser la notion d'éphémérité des créations mapping.





MAPP_MTL is active throughout the year with collaborations in Montreal

and on the international stage, while holding its own festival annually in

the Mile End and the Mile Ex, and since 2018 in the Quartier des spectacles.





PARALLELS REALITIES is the 3rd edition of the micro-mapping exhibition

of MAPP_MTL. The artworks raise the questions about our perceptions of

reality, by exploring alternative visions and alterations of our surrounding

spaces. Micro-mapping exhibition ai ms to in troduce mapping creation into

the realm of galleries and art fair and to break the conception that mapping

is an ephemeral creation.









Design, Direction et Conception:​​​​​​​ Demande Spéciale

Fvckrender Studio Formes 3D : Mapping des affiches : Baillat Studio Photos Vernissage : Yasuko Tadokoro







































