Réalités Parallèles (2018)
MAPP_MTL est un organisme à but non
lucratif dont la mission est de développer et
promouvoir le potentiel du vidéo mapping.
lucratif dont la mission est de développer et
promouvoir le potentiel du vidéo mapping.
MAPP_MTL is a non-profit organization with
the mission of promoting and developing the
boundless potential of projection mapping.
the mission of promoting and developing the
boundless potential of projection mapping.
Actif tout au cours de l’année avec des collaborations à Montréal et
à l’international, MAPP_MTL tient un grand événement annuel au mois
d’octobre aux abords du Mile End et du Mile Ex, et depuis 2018 dans
le Quartier des spectacles.
à l’international, MAPP_MTL tient un grand événement annuel au mois
d’octobre aux abords du Mile End et du Mile Ex, et depuis 2018 dans
le Quartier des spectacles.
RÉALITÉS PARALLÈLES est la 3ème édition de l’exposition micro-mapping de
MAPP_MTL. Les créations présentées questionnent notre perception de la réalité
en explorant des visions alternatives ou des altérations directes des espaces qui nous
entourent. L’exposition micro-mapping aspire à introduire cette forme de création dans
les galeries et à briser la notion d'éphémérité des créations mapping.
MAPP_MTL. Les créations présentées questionnent notre perception de la réalité
en explorant des visions alternatives ou des altérations directes des espaces qui nous
entourent. L’exposition micro-mapping aspire à introduire cette forme de création dans
les galeries et à briser la notion d'éphémérité des créations mapping.
MAPP_MTL is active throughout the year with collaborations in Montreal
and on the international stage, while holding its own festival annually in
the Mile End and the Mile Ex, and since 2018 in the Quartier des spectacles.
and on the international stage, while holding its own festival annually in
the Mile End and the Mile Ex, and since 2018 in the Quartier des spectacles.
PARALLELS REALITIES is the 3rd edition of the micro-mapping exhibition
of MAPP_MTL. The artworks raise the questions about our perceptions of
reality, by exploring alternative visions and alterations of our surrounding
spaces. Micro-mapping exhibition aims to introduce mapping creation into
the realm of galleries and art fair and to break the conception that mapping
is an ephemeral creation.
of MAPP_MTL. The artworks raise the questions about our perceptions of
reality, by exploring alternative visions and alterations of our surrounding
spaces. Micro-mapping exhibition aims to introduce mapping creation into
the realm of galleries and art fair and to break the conception that mapping
is an ephemeral creation.
Design, Direction et Conception: Demande Spéciale
Formes 3D : Fvckrender Studio
Mapping des affiches : Baillat Studio
Photos Vernissage : Yasuko Tadokoro
Thank You!