The Unseen
    Located in Islington, The Unseen, founded by Lauren Bowker, is a company focussed on colour change and its varying applications across a multitud… Read More
    Located in Islington, The Unseen, founded by Lauren Bowker, is a company focussed on colour change and its varying applications across a multitude of media.  We were briefed to design and build the website and online strategy for the growing team that both supports and showcases the creative breakthroughs of the work as well as the increasing number of commercial partnerships. www.seetheunseen.co.uk Read Less
Located in Islington, The Unseen, founded by Lauren Bowker, is a company focussed on colour change and its varying applications across a multitude of media. 

We were briefed to design and build the website and online strategy for the growing team that both supports and showcases the creative breakthroughs of the work as well as the increasing number of commercial partnerships.

www.seetheunseen.co.uk
