QTM Branding ©

Spatial Extension
QTM is a company producing contemporary furniture for interior and exterior spaces.
The logo is composed of geometric shapes, drawing inspiration from furniture arranged as they are in floor plans and outdoor spaces. Based on the quote “Extend the Interior” we designed a corporate identity that creates interesting visual systems in all its applications.
