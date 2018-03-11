About

The Living Building Challenge is the world’s most rigorous proven performance standard for buildings. People from all over the world are using this regenerative design framework to create spaces that, like a flower, give more than they take.

If you’re relying on a planet B, their blog probably isn’t for you. If on the other hand, you or your organisation is into the idea of transforming the world so that it’s socially just, culturally rich, and ecologically restorative - stick around.

THLP is a truly fascinating project with a deep brand philosophy and genuine approach. Led by Michelle & Daniel De Bono, they are embarking on a Living Building Challenge (*) in Wanaka, New Zealand with the International Living Future Institute.

Design Strategy

Since our client is facing a challenge, we also decided to approach the development of the brand identity via a challenge. Our challenge was to embed the right practices into our creative process to minimise any negative impact. We eliminated unnecessary usage of energy and resources. Our goal was to reduce and optimise the design process. With this new way of working, we achieved the reduction of energy use to almost half our usual use when developing a brand identity. In addition, the materials that we chose were only those that we had on hand in our studio. We had to reuse the largest amount of materials to generate the least impact (the 3 R’s: reduce, recycle, re-utilise). This way of working is consequential with a more environmentally friendly design practice.





The design approach was to break down the stereotype of the eco-friendly brands. The Happy Living Project has a contemporary and flexible visual identity. It's fresh, playful, simple and trendy, but at the same time (depending on how we combine the brand elements), may be more mature and formal.





The decision to work with a varied colour palette was a consequence of the usage of the materials that we recycled in our studio. These diverse aesthetic worlds that are created through the combination of different colours, generates multiple tones of design. They are an advantage as it is a project aimed at a wide range of audiences. In terms of typography, we worked with an open source typeface that has been chosen for its legibility and accessibility.





Do not get rid of excess! We developed a bespoke icon set made from cut paper, recycling and reusing the excess paper as part of the brand imagery.





With this project, we tried to evolve as designers by appreciating and implementing sustainable practices. We firmly believe that the design is a powerful tool to generate a big change. We achieved a mindful creative process that challenged us to evolve not only as professionals, but also as human beings.