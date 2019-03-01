Multiple Owners
Hybrid Design San Francisco, CA, USA
David Weber San Francisco, CA, USA
Sarah Jean Recht San Francisco, CA, USA
Olivia Ward San Francisco, CA, USA
Patchara Charoensiri San Francisco, CA, USA
Steelcase 360 Magazine
    Steelcase Steelcase 360 Magazine Steelcase explores innovation at work in their 360 publication and was looking for an design overhaul. We created a strategic communication system and user experience that played to the strengths of both physical and digital platforms and allowed flexibility of content from research heavy to passing trends. On a bi-annual release we design and produce their printed magazine, research journal and related article illustrations and imagery. Read Less
Steelcase
Steelcase 360 Magazine

Steelcase explores innovation at work in their 360 publication and was looking for an design overhaul. We created a strategic communication system and user experience that played to the strengths of both physical and digital platforms and allowed flexibility of content from research heavy to passing trends. On a bi-annual release we design and produce their printed magazine, research journal and related article illustrations and imagery.

Studio: Hybrid Design / Hybrid-Design.com
Executive Creative Direction: Dora Drimalas
Design: Sarah Jean Recht, Frédérique Gravier 
Illustration: David Weber, Olivia Ward, Patchara Charoensiri  
