Steelcase
Steelcase 360 Magazine
Steelcase explores innovation at work in their 360 publication and was looking for an design overhaul. We created a strategic communication system and user experience that played to the strengths of both physical and digital platforms and allowed flexibility of content from research heavy to passing trends. On a bi-annual release we design and produce their printed magazine, research journal and related article illustrations and imagery.
Design: Sarah Jean Recht, Frédérique Gravier
Illustration: David Weber, Olivia Ward, Patchara Charoensiri