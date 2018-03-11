"Estonian Master" captures people, who still do things with their own hands and at such a level that one can easily call it art. During the last three years as a part of this project the photographer Heikki Leis took photos of people who are talented at their craft, observed their ordinary days and captured their working hands. His photos are also done in a way that celebrates an art that is slowly disappearing - film photography. Alongside Priit Pärn, Edward von Lõngus, Tanel Veenre and several other already known artists the photo series also include other people best at their professions. People, who keep alive the skills of a clocksmith, taylor, butcher or a taxidermist. Altogether 33 masters. One can be said with certainty - all of these people love and are committed to their work and are true professionals at their chosen jobs. As time goes by more and more jobs are done by the machines and computers and the work of these skillful masters is becoming rarer thus deserving to be captured and presented.
The book is both in Estonian and English.
Texts Jüri Kolk
Foreword Anneli Porri
Design Kaire van der Toorn-Guthan
Priit Pärn / animator
Merlin Tammeleht / car mechanic
Tanel Veenre / jeweller
Edward von Lõngus / graffiti artist
Liisi Roht / makeup artist
Heino Kalm / tooth fairy
Helen Heinroos / hairdresser
Johan Tralla / clockshmith
Piret Veski / potter
Sille Sikmann / shoe designer
Mart Eller / surgeon
Ivo Lill / glass artist
Ants Uustalu / chef
Ervin Juht / butcher
Taivo Piller / florist
Peeter Allik / linolcut artist
Lola Liivat / painter
Karl Eelmaa / magician
Stella Soomlais / leather designer
Terje Kiho / doll maker
Arne Zekker / forensic pathologist
Andrus Hämäläinen / luthier
Karl Annus / eyglass frame craftsman
Agur Ints / carpenter
Urmas Pikhof / tailor
Mihkel Kõrv / gunsmith
Ivar Feldmann / smith
Jarmo Nuutre / sign painter
Tiiu Kirsipuu / sculptor
Ott Koppa / taxidermist
Mico Goldobin / tatto artist
Terje Lillmaa / textile artist
Eero Mander / brewer
