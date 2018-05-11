Madrid Te Abraza





Madrid is a diverse and complex city which talks to tourists as well as its citizens, a city which encourages creativity and business, a city which embraces talent and diversity, and a city whose identity is the sum of everything and everyone.





The brand becomes the city’s own story, a story which should not be constructed as it already exists. It is Madrid narrated in such a way that everyone is involved, diverse and inclusive, which takes from the past to look to the future. It’s a city which makes you part of it from the very start, and which uses the embrace to represent characteristics which Madrid demonstrates every day.





This embrace becomes a symbol representing a city’s narrative, forming an umbrella system capable of going further than just promotion or communication in order to express Madrid’s essence and its best attributes.





