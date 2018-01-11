Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Eiko Ojala
Tallinn, Estonia
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Sygnia
Art Direction
,
Illustration
,
4780
1256
76
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
11/1/2018
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Eiko Ojala
Tallinn, Estonia
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Sygnia
Art Direction
,
Illustration
,
4780
1256
76
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
11/1/2018
Add to Collection
About
About
Brand illustrations and animations for South African investment bank Sygnia.
Published:
Brand illustrations and animations for South African investment bank Sygnia.
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Eiko Ojala
Tallinn, Estonia
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Dangerous Camouflage
by:
Eiko Ojala
Art Direction
771
2708
Leipzig Opera 17/18
by:
Eiko Ojala
Art Direction
1205
17207
Featured On:
8/22/2018
Editorial illustrations
by:
Eiko Ojala
Art Direction
5240
37542
Featured On:
5/21/2018
Wellington Chocolate Factory
by:
Eiko Ojala
Illustration
1284
10279
Editorial illustrations
by:
Eiko Ojala
Art Direction
6023
43854
Featured On:
10/9/2017
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Description
Brand illustrations and animations for South African investment bank Sygnia.
Published:
Credits
Eiko Ojala
Tallinn, Estonia
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
finance
money
Investments
paper-cut
brand
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.