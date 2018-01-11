Jack Daly
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Enterprise Design Sprints
I recently had the honour of producing a series of illustrations for the latest DesignBetter.co book, written by Richard Banfield. This book covers the subject of Enterprise Design Sprints – the essential process that sparks collaborative innovation at companies big and small.

It was such an enjoyable project to work on, particularly as there is so much visual language around the theme of athletic endeavour. Each chapter focusses on a different phase of the design sprint process, while the accompanying illustration aims to highlight key themes and bring life to the content.



Developed Artwork




Rough concept sketches




Hope you liked it!

