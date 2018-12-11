Raphaëlle Martin
Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany
France
Illustrated Quotes

„La France, le plus beau royaume après celui du ciel.“
– Grotius

These illustrations were made for a website about France. The idea was to illustrate famous quotes to show different aspects of the French country.

Coming from France originally, I was more than happy to work on that project. I love everything about France: the food, the people, the places. But what I am most attached to is the French language – I feel like in French, everything sounds like poetry. My love for words translated into the idea of using quotes as an inspiration.
„C‘est joli la Bretagne, et puis c‘est pas loin de la France“
– Coluche
„Les musées d'art de Paris contiennent les plus belles collections de cadres jamais vues“
 Humphry Davy
„Sans l‘invention de la roue, les coureurs du Tour de France seraient condamnés à porter leur bicyclette sur le dos“
– Pierre Dac
„Rappelle-toi Barbara, Il pleuvait sans cesse sur Brest ce jour là“
–  Jacques Prévert
„Paris est tout petit pour ceux qui s‘aiment d‘un aussi grand amour“
–  Jacques Prévert
„À Paris dans chaque faubourg, à toute heure une âme émue rêve encore à l‘amour“
–  René Clair
„Quand de Deauville on voit le Havre, c‘est qu‘il va pleuvoir. Quand on ne le voit pas, c‘est qu‘il pleut déjà“
–  Tristan Bernard
„Qui regarde au fond de Paris a le vertige. Rien de plus fantasque, rien de plus tragique, rien de plus superbe“
–  Victor Hugo
„En Provence, le soleil se lève deux fois: le matin et après la sieste“
– Yvan Audouard
„C‘est toujours le métro d‘en face qui arrive le premier“
– Albin Gaudaire
„Les Alpes c'est un pays profond où le ciel, fatigué d'être bleu, s'est allongé sur la montagne“
– Boris Vian
„De toutes les routes de France, d‘Europe
Celle que j‘préfère est celle qui conduit
En auto ou en auto-stop,
Vers les rivages du Midi“
– Charles Trenet
„Un petit verre de vin d‘Alsace, c‘est comme une robe légère, une fleur de printemps. C‘est le rayon de soleil qui vient égayer la vie“
– Christian Dior
