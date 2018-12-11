Illustrated Quotes
„La France, le plus beau royaume après celui du ciel.“
– Grotius
These illustrations were made for a website about France. The idea was to illustrate famous quotes to show different aspects of the French country.
Coming from France originally, I was more than happy to work on that project. I love everything about France: the food, the people, the places. But what I am most attached to is the French language – I feel like in French, everything sounds like poetry. My love for words translated into the idea of using quotes as an inspiration.
Thank You!