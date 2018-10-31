This project was born from an invitation of the Surf City Festival. It is an international festival that takes place in Barcelona, recognised by uniting in a single event the urban culture and the cult of the surf.

THE CHALLENGE

The artistic request was a special graphic piece for the festival.
THE CONCEPT

The concept defined is called Make Waves, a collection of special posters that replicate the process of building a surfboard.


Graphically the posters explore the perception of the sea waves in several compositions which juxtapose color and form.
THE POSTERS

To shape the posters, a professional surfboard shaper was invited to create a series of structured casts that allowed him to shape each poster with different wave forms and volumes, transforming a graphic piece usually flat into a poster with three-dimensional waves.

37grs Silk Paper / UV Printing / Fiberglass coating
A formal piece of Design and the spirit of Surf together in a singular and human representation of the sea.
Surf. A disturbance of the rules.
A moving Swell to the joy of the city.

Thanks to Surf City Festival




CREDITS

PRO Shaper - Pedro Vieira / Feelflows
Video Director - Le-Joy
Surfer Photography by Le-Joy
Gallery Photography by NUMO / Nuno Moreira

Special Thanks:
Filipe Dams
Júlio Martins & João Petiz
Silvia Antunes
José Lucas & Joana Vieira Vasconcelos
Sandro Carvalho & Florentino Carvalho
Cassiano Ferraz



Thank You!
