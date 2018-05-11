HSL – Helsinki Regional Transport Authority

About

The overall look communicates reliability, freshness, and approachability. Bright, simple and bold passenger information makes the use of HSL’s services easy and inspiring. Illustrations are widely used to visualise the services and information, and to bring playfulness into the identity. With clear guidelines, powerful design tools and constant innovation of collaborative models HSL delivers a consistent and engaging customer experience. The looping shape of the logo symbolises the cyclical and interconnected nature of the public transportation network. The eight loops in the logo, which represent all cardinal directions, are reminiscent of leaf shoots, referring to new ways of action, new partnerships and ecological values. In the middle of the logo there are two graphical lines, symbolising united organisations as well as public transport with its tracks, wheels and map lines. Read Less

