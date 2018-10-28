About

Founded in 2012, Blueprint Genetics is a start-up with offices in Helsinki, San Fransisco and Dubai, employing over 100 people and 800 clinicians… Read More

Founded in 2012, Blueprint Genetics is a start-up with offices in Helsinki, San Fransisco and Dubai, employing over 100 people and 800 clinicians internationally. Their proprietary, core technology enables patients to make potential treatment and lifestyle choices based on a deep understanding of their own genetics for rare genetic disorders that are difficult to diagnose otherwise. Original visual identity was based on a graphic code (mainly presence in the logo), in which each letter of the alphabet is assigned with a colour bar, replicating the visuality of DNA proteins. Based on the visual identity audit we did for Blueprint Genetics, we refreshed the identity with aim to make it more playful, colourful and inspiring. The graphic code, previously in minor role, was developed into the bold and expressive patterns, which are able to be used to take over the photos and surfaces of the brand applications. Read Less

Published: