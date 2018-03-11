René Bieder
Berlin, Germany
Faktum / Font Family
    Faktum is an exploration into the geometric sans genre, inspired by Mid-century modern architecture and interior design. Especially the combinati… Read More
    Faktum is an exploration into the geometric sans genre, inspired by Mid-century modern architecture and interior design. Especially the combination of clear lines, organic curves and geometric shapes, highly popular among designers and architects of the second third of the 20th century, gave the impetus for a design with clear modernist roots and a strong contemporary finish. The family comes in 8 weights plus matching italics, featuring a wide range of alternate characters and opentype features like discretionary ligatures, case sensitive shapes, different number sets and many more. Due to its clean lines and slightly organic structure, Faktum functions great in many sizes and surroundings, working either as a restrained supporting font in long paragraphs, or as a main actor in powerful headlines. Read Less
Faktum 
A neo-geometric family in 16 styles. 

Faktum is an exploration into the geometric sans genre, inspired by Mid-century modern architecture and interior design. Especially the combination of clear lines, organic curves and geometric shapes, highly popular among designers and architects of the second third of the 20th century, gave the impetus for a design with clear modernist roots and a strong contemporary finish. 

The family comes in 8 weights plus matching italics, featuring a wide range of alternate characters and opentype features like discretionary ligatures, case sensitive shapes, different number sets and many more. Due to its clean lines and slightly organic structure, Faktum functions great in many sizes and surroundings, working either as a restrained supporting font in long paragraphs, or as a main actor in powerful headlines. 










