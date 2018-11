Branding___ 2018

M TS Point B randing ©





An iconic personality





MTS point is a boutique fashion store in Athens. Our design approach was built on creating an identity with a timeless approach, inspired by classic fashion brands characteristics. The contrast of black and white defines the tone as the logo dominates, creating a strong monogram / crown. Bold typography is used to add hierarchy and consistency to the overall result.





Athens _______ Greece