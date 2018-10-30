Studio Torsne / Visual Identity

Multiple Owners
Visual identity for Stockholm based Studio Torsne, founded and run by photographer and film maker Magnus Torsne. Studio Torsne works with photography, film and animation, often all at once, creating a sort of animated still life images. The projects range from large scale productions for clients like IKEA, H&M and Absolute Vodka to smaller productions and editorial works.

We wanted to emphasize the mix between motion and still photography, building the visual identity around one sentence: (un)still life photography. 

Art direction, graphic design and animation. Code by Thomas Isberg, Tintonic Interactive.
Visit Studio Torsne and see more of their work at www.studiotorsne.com
Logotype embossed on the back of the business cards, black letterpress printing on front.
Front page of the new web site consists of a feed, managed by filters (still, motion, journal), mixing projects, news and integrated Instagram posts.
The typeface chosen for Studio Torsne's visual identity is Circular, a modern san serif released in 2005 by Swiss type-foundry Lineto. Weights used are Medium and Bold.
The business cards are glued into small blocks of 25 cards for easy handling.
Responsive web with dynamic design. Image sizes and auto-played motion material changes according to a specific set of rules for each time the page is visited or refreshed.
