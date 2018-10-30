Studio Torsne / Visual Identity

Visual identity for Stockholm based Studio Torsne, founded and run by photographer and film maker Magnus Torsne. Studio Torsne works with photography, film and animation, often all at once, creating a sort of animated still life images. The projects range from large scale productions for clients like IKEA, H&M and Absolute Vodka to smaller productions and editorial works.





We wanted to emphasize the mix between motion and still photography, building the visual identity around one sentence: (un)still life photography.





Art direction, graphic design and animation. Code by Thomas Isberg, Tintonic Interactive.