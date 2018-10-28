Easy Peasy is an indie cosmetic brand recently launched by Amore Pacific. The brand name meaning 'very easy' is literately the key concept of the brand. Their stick-shaped products make makeups easy yet perfect.

Keywords of the brand were: easy, active, fun, bold, chat.

To convey the brand essence, CFC created a typographic wordmark and symbol with sense of humor. Inspired by multiple colors and textures of their products, we designed packaging with bold typography and colorful graphics. We also developed a short film introducing the brand concept and products.