Solano & Catalán is an architecture firm with offices in Madrid and Guadalajara that develops infrastructure projects, urban plans and buildings.
After more than forty years of experience and with projects both nationally and internationally, the studio needed to update its identity in order to reflect its evolution and its repositioning as a company.
Our proposal is supported, on the one hand, by a resounding and suggestive symbol, which plays with the forms and counterforms, with the masses and voids that suggest a letter “S”; and, on the other hand, in a custom-designed typeface. A geometric font, clean and with a technical aspect that brings clarity and personality in all communications.
The proposal is completed with a delicate palette of colors that, without stridency, transmits sobriety and distinction and, that together with a studied grid, helps the composition and arrangement of the texts, achieving together to transmit an image of solidity and confidence for a firm with a great past but with a clear intention to set its sight on the future.
