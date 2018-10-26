Solano & Catalán

















Our proposal is supported, on the one hand, by a resounding and suggestive symbol, which plays with the forms and counterforms, with the masses and voids that suggest a letter “S”; and, on the other hand, in a custom-designed typeface. A geometric font, clean and with a technical aspect that brings clarity and personality in all communications.







The proposal is completed with a delicate palette of colors that, without stridency, transmits sobriety and distinction and, that together with a studied grid, helps the composition and arrangement of the texts, achieving together to transmit an image of solidity and confidence for a firm with a great past but with a clear intention to set its sight on the future.















