Paloma Rincón
Madrid, Spain
Acapulco
1791
292
19
Acapulco is my new Self Initiated project digging into my childhood memories. Inspired by the sunny days I spent at the Mexican Coast, the sunsets and the late 80s and early 90s vacation souvenir graphics.
I created a series of dreamy sets where surreal swimming pools are enjoyed by golden sea animals and birds are surrounded by Acapulco chair style elements, tropical vegetation and fruits. 



Thanks so much for your appreciations! 

