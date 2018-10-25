Acapulco is my new Self Initiated project digging into my childhood memories. Inspired by the sunny days I spent at the Mexican Coast, the sunsets and the late 80s and early 90s vacation souvenir graphics.
I created a series of dreamy sets where surreal swimming pools are enjoyed by golden sea animals and birds are surrounded by Acapulco chair style elements, tropical vegetation and fruits.
