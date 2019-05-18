Discover
Editorial Illustrations
Sebastian Curi
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
5/18/2019
These are some editorial illustrations and various commissions I did over the last couple of months for:
Soul Cycle, Wix, Refinery 29, Frank and Oak, Outdoor Voices,
Myself Magazine,
Native Shoes and Obos Magazine.
You can see more stuff on my
instagram
Editorial Illustrations
368
3011
17
Published:
March 11th, 2019
Sebastian Curi
Warby Parker
Sebastian Curi
638
4094
Featured In
Illustration
—
7/18/2017
Featured In
Photoshop
—
10/21/2017
Beautiful Dancers
Sebastian Curi
2617
19259
Featured In
Behance.net
—
8/26/2018
Editorial Commissions
Sebastian Curi
1584
20459
Featured In
Behance.net
—
3/26/2018
Ice Awards
Sebastian Curi
3209
35595
Featured In
Behance.net
—
1/9/2019
Balfe Park Lane
Sebastian Curi
2044
22267
Featured In
Illustration
—
11/11/2018
Acqua San Bernardo
Sebastian Curi
845
5999
Featured In
Behance.net
—
3/3/2018
El Recoleta
Sebastian Curi
2203
26650
Featured In
Illustration
—
11/5/2017
Featured In
Photoshop
—
3/20/2018
Witolda Magazine
Sebastian Curi
688
5809
Featured In
Illustration
—
9/29/2017
Featured In
Photoshop
—
11/21/2017
Drawings from July
Sebastian Curi
1073
7299
Drawings from October
Sebastian Curi
289
1512
Owners
Sebastian Curi
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Credits
Sebastian Barrena
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Editorial Illustrations
Editorial Commissions and Personal projects I did during the last couple of months
368
3011
17
Published:
March 11th 2019
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
IPad Pro
Apple MacBook Pro
Wacom Cintiq
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Digital Art
,
Character
sport
jump
dog
cute
happy
joy
friends
Clothing
Easter
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.