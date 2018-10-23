



Ipana is a residential project located in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Apartments for those who believe that life is to be enjoyed, to live near the sea and to dream under palm trees.





Ipana is the result of the words Panama and Ipanema, Latin American places that give us that unique feeling of relaxation and enjoyment under the sun. We want to convey the feeling of warmth we discover in these places. Because of its pleasant phonetics, it is a memorable name that will help people recognize the place easily. It pastel tone color palette, completely reminds us of the whismical sunrises of the Riviera Maya.





Ipana, a new code in Playa.

_



