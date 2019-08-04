KASHA
Acmé Paris
KASHA,
Identité visuelle, typographie, outils de communication

Kasha est un restaurant spécialisé dans les galettes de sarrasin. Alexis, le créateur du lieu, veut dépoussiérer l’image vieillotte de la crêperie. Pour cela il a composé sa carte avec l’aide d’un chef étoilé et il recommande d’accompagner chaque plat d’un cocktail élaboré par un mixologue de renom. L’ambiance du restaurant, douce et poudrée, mise sur des matières nobles (bois, miroir, marbre, laiton). Pour équilibrer cette atmosphère feutrée nous dessinons une identité ultra graphique qui est un hommage appuyé à la forme d’une crêpe: vue de dessus c’est un rond / vue de profil c’est un trait!

Kasha is a buckwheat « crêpes » restaurant (in fact it’s called galette when it’s not sweet). Alexis, founder of the place, want to make crepe’s restaurants great again 🙂 To make that happen he created the menu with a star chef and combine it with cocktails invented by a renowned mixologist ! The restaurant’s ambiance, sweet and powdered, is etablished by noble materials such as wood, mirror, marble and brass. To equilibred this felted atmosphere we designed a super graphic identity based on a simple fact, the form of a crepe form the top is circle, from the profil it’s a line !

# identité visuelle – logo – typographie – papeterie – devices restaurant
Année: 2018
