Blow Up Guild est un projet éditorial cross canal axé sur une sélection de mode, art et design pointue. Tous les trimestres une nouvelle palette de quatre couleurs matérialise les différents univers et entrées du magazine.

L’acronyme que forme le nom de marque – BuG – nous semble pertinent par rapport à l’ambition du projet: digital & disruptif. Nous dessinons un bloc marque et un monogramme fort en jouant sur la similarité de formes entre le B et le G. Pour le site internet nous jouons sur l’idée de blocs colorés – déjà présente dans la quadrichromie saisonnière – pour structurer et dynamiser la navigation. Sur les séries mode la grille se fait plus libre et s’adapte aux photographies plutôt que l’inverse.





Blow Up Guild is an editorial cross-channel project base on a sharp selection of fashion, art and design. All quarters a new palette of 4th colors materialize different univers and entries of the magazine.

The acronym formed by the name of the brand – BuG – appear relevant to project’s goal: digital & disruptive. We designed strong block mark and monogram by playing with similarity of shapes of B and G. For the website we used the color block idea – already existing in seasonal four-colour – to structure and dynamise the browsing. On the fashion edit part the grid is more free and is adapted to pictures more than the opposite side.





