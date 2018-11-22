REASON BEHIND FORMS: Transformation

The observation of how organisms diverge from their original archetype is known as “morphology.” For example, if a dog’s neck is extended, its form would become closer to a giraffe; if its mouth is widened, it would be more like a hippopotamus. Closely-related species share a similar basic form, and it is through minute changes in that form that biological diversity is generated. What is interesting here is that nature itself possesses a methodology whereby a tiny change in parameters can lead to a dramatic change in the probability of survival. Framed in terms of design, a simple analogy can be made with the pursuit of minor changes in order to create an enduring bestseller. The idea of altering parameters is an effective one in design practice. For example, stretching the seat of a chair makes it into a bench; by expanding the sitting surface it can become a bed; extend just the legs and it can become a pool lifeguard’s platform. Even very small changes in parameters can generate countless variations with differing applications. In both the natural and artificial realms, it is essential to secure a diversity of hypotheses in order to reach the optimal choice for long-term survival. In nature, parameter variation is the method used to generate boundless diversity.



