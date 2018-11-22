REASON BEHIND FORMS: Transformation

ANATOMY
Generating diversity through transformation.
変形によって, 多様性を生む。
The observation of how organisms diverge from their original archetype is known as “morphology.” For example, if a dog’s neck is extended, its form would become closer to a giraffe; if its mouth is widened, it would be more like a hippopotamus. Closely-related species share a similar basic form, and it is through minute changes in that form that biological diversity is generated. What is interesting here is that nature itself possesses a methodology whereby a tiny change in parameters can lead to a dramatic change in the probability of survival. Framed in terms of design, a simple analogy can be made with the pursuit of minor changes in order to create an enduring bestseller. The idea of altering parameters is an effective one in design practice. For example, stretching the seat of a chair makes it into a bench; by expanding the sitting surface it can become a bed; extend just the legs and it can become a pool lifeguard’s platform. Even very small changes in parameters can generate countless variations with differing applications. In both the natural and artificial realms, it is essential to secure a diversity of hypotheses in order to reach the optimal choice for long-term survival. In nature, parameter variation is the method used to generate boundless diversity.
生物の種の原型 (Archetype) から変形を 観察する学問を形態学(Morphology)と呼ぶ。 例えばイヌの首を長く伸ばすとキリンのような 形になったり, 口を大きくするとカバのような形になる ように, 近い種は基本となる形態を共有しており, そのわずかな変形によって種の多様性を 生み出している。 ここで興味深いのは, わずかなパラメータの変化によって 生存の確率を劇的に変える方法論を, 自然そのものが持っているということだ。 デザインの言葉で言えば, マイナーチェンジによって ロングセラーを目指すことに近いと説明すれば 分かりやすいだろうか。 実際にデザインにおいても 「パラメータ変形」という考え方は有効である。 例えば, 椅子の座面を伸ばすとベンチに, 座面を広くするとベッドに, 足だけを長くすると プールの監視員用の椅子になるように, わずかパラメータの違いであっても, 用途の違う 無数のバリエーションを出すことができる。 自然物にせよ人工物にせよ, 長期間生き残る最適な 結論を導き出すには, 仮説の多様性を確保する 必要があるのだ。 自然は, パラメータ変形 という手段を用いて無数の種の多様性を生み出す。
Transform Steam.
In his book On Growth and Form published around 110 years ago, D’Arcy Wentworth Thompson demonstrated that differences in the form of fish were caused by simple variation of parameters. Comparing this process in fish with the equivalent in aircraft reveals a striking degree of commonality between the instinctive process of adapting to conditions by changing form and the process of formulating designs for aircraft. Envisaging the extremes of transformation is the key to breaking through stereotypes, a powerful method of generating design ideas.
変形ストリーム。
ダーシー・トムソンは, 今から約110年ほど前に 「生物のかたち」のなかで, 魚の形の違いが単純な パラメータの変形によって起こることを図示した。 同じようなプロセスで魚類と飛行機を比較すると, 形態の変化によって状況に適応しようとする 魚の本能的なプロセスと, 飛行機のデザインを 発想するプロセスが, 驚くほど共通していることが 分かるだろう。 変形を想像するプロセスは, 固定概念を打ち破る鍵であり, デザイン発想の強力なメソッドなのだ。
The 355th Ginza Graphic Gallery Exhibition
"NOSIGNER REASON BEHIND FORMS"
"NOSIGNER - Reason behind Forms -" exhibition starts from the hypothesis "What if all designs are imitations of nature, or what if the very act of designing is the act of unconsciously simulating the evolution of nature?" and compares/contrasts artificial and natural objects and explores the purpose within form, as well as ways of conceiving designs, based on the idea that "design is the biology of objects."
ギンザ・グラフィック・ギャラリーにおいて、個展「ノザイナー かたちと理由」を開催しました。「もし全てのデザインが自然の模倣なのだとしたら。あるいはデザインという行為そのものが、自然の進化を無意識にシミュレーションする行為だとしたら」という仮説から、「デザインは、物の生物学だ」という考えに基づき、人工物と自然物を対比させて、かたちの奥にある理由や、デザインを発想するための方法に迫る展示を行いました。
Art Direction: Eisuke Tachikawa (NOSIGNER)
Graphic Design: Eisuke Tachikawa, Toshiyuki Nakaie (NOSIGNER)
Spatial Design: Eisuke Tachikawa, Sui Fujikawa (NOSIGNER)
Client: GINZA GRAPHIC GALLERY
Photo: Kunihiko Sato
