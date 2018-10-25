Tolleson Design
Gmund Bauhaus Swatchbook
Behance.net
As Germany prepares to celebrate 100 years of Bauhaus, Gmund was tasked with developing a paper line that embodies the movement’s core principles—and asked us to design the swatchbook and promotional booklet.
