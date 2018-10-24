Eika – Local Banking













Renewing a classic symbol





Challenge

The oak symbol used by Norwegian saving banks is one of the oldest and most beloved symbols in the country. Many local banks still use this symbol today, or variations of it. The Eika Alliance gave Mission the task of modernising the oak symbol for local banks wanting to use it. One of the reasons for the update was that the classic oak did not work satisfactorily on digital platforms. There was a need for the new symbol to be used for everything from the smallest favicon (web icon) to the greatest wall backdrop. For this challenge simplicity was key.







