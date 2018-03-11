Portfolio 2018 - Illustration

Portfolio 2018
'Color of REM'
Illustration done for an article about dreams - their meaning and relations with human's mental health.
'Adulthood'
Illustration/poster done for personal project.
'Overthinking - How much is too much?'
Illustration done for an article about overthinking.
'Junk F(l)ood'
Illustration done for an article about influence fast foods have on human's health.
'Betreyal'
Illustration done for an article about cheating in realationships.
'Summer Activities'
'Everything you need to know about how not to be bored at your holiday'.
'Home Treatment'
Illustration done for an article about how to prevent and get rid of flu/cold.
'Smoker'
Personal Illustration
'Camelea'
Personal Illustration
'Lost'
Personal Illustration
'Simple'
Personal Illustration
Portraits done for personal project
'Stanislav'
'Zanga'
'Bill'
'Eva'
Thank You!