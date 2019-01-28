Our client sought to open a space in Ho Chi Minh City, that could foster a growing community of creative entrepreneurs. We discovered a position for a boutique shared workspace where the emphasis was people rather than space. The name we proposed, "Publik Office" is neutral, yet quirky, and full of extending potential. The visual identity is then, a system based on a user-centric mission to, ‘Boldly Occupy Space’
Architecture: SDA Architects
Building and Interior Photography: Hiroyuki Oki
Brand Photography: Duong Gia Hieu
Art Direction and Design: Rice Creative
Thank You!