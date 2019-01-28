Multiple Owners
Rice Creative Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Thanh Cong Huynh New York, NY, USA
Publik Office
    Our client sought to open a space in Ho Chi Minh City, that could foster a growing community of creative entrepreneurs. We discovered a position for our client to a boutique shared workspace where the emphasis was people rather than space. The visual identity is a system based on a user-centric mission to, ‘Boldly Occupy Space’ Read Less
Our client sought to open a space in Ho Chi Minh City, that could foster a growing community of creative entrepreneurs. We discovered a position for a boutique shared workspace where the emphasis was people rather than space. The name we proposed, "Publik Office" is neutral, yet quirky, and full of extending potential. The visual identity is then, a system based on a user-centric mission to, ‘Boldly Occupy Space’

Architecture: SDA Architects
Building and Interior Photography: Hiroyuki Oki
Brand Photography: Duong Gia Hieu
Art Direction and Design: Rice Creative


