Publik Office

About

Our client sought to open a space in Ho Chi Minh City, that could foster a growing community of creative entrepreneurs. We discovered a position … Read More

Our client sought to open a space in Ho Chi Minh City, that could foster a growing community of creative entrepreneurs. We discovered a position for our client to a boutique shared workspace where the emphasis was people rather than space. The visual identity is a system based on a user-centric mission to, ‘Boldly Occupy Space’ Read Less

Published: