Caterina Bianchini
London, United Kingdom
Diesel
    Rebranding an iconic tagline for a historic brand. "For Successful Living" has been used by Diesel for over 25 years and become a voice for the b… Read More
Rebranding an iconic tagline for a historic brand. "For Successful Living" has been used by Diesel for over 25 years and become a voice for the brand and it's daring approach to fashion.

The new lock up was created to compliment the current Diesel logo the introduction of a more extended font was drawn which mimics the elongation and thickness in the current logo. Sitting below the word marque it creates a platform for the current logo.

The capsule collection was designed to bring illustrative elements to the graphic brand and develop a look and feel that can be used across accessories, campaigns and clothing. Bringing the brand identity together through the use of dreamscape imagery, and slightly contrasting colors. 
