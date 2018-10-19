About

Rebranding an iconic tagline for a historic brand. "For Successful Living" has been used by Diesel for over 25 years and become a voice for the brand and it's daring approach to fashion. The new lock up was created to compliment the current Diesel logo the introduction of a more extended font was drawn which mimics the elongation and thickness in the current logo. Sitting below the word marque it creates a platform for the current logo. The capsule collection was designed to bring illustrative elements to the graphic brand and develop a look and feel that can be used across accessories, campaigns and clothing. Bringing the brand identity together through the use of dreamscape imagery, and slightly contrasting colors. Read Less

