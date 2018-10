About

Here is a collection of concepts I've created back in 2014 on Detroit: Become Human at Quantic Dream in Paris. I was honored to meet a lot of ama… Read More

Here is a collection of concepts I've created back in 2014 on Detroit: Become Human at Quantic Dream in Paris. I was honored to meet a lot of amazing artists and learn a great deal about the craft! I am attaching a few animated breakdowns of the way these concepts came together. Hope you enjoy! Read Less

Published: