Blessings Come in Pairs Red Packet Series
    After exploring the astrobrights paper in the past five years, we've used the pearlized paper for this new series for Polytrade paper. In this se… Read More
    After exploring the astrobrights paper in the past five years, we've used the pearlized paper for this new series for Polytrade paper. In this series, we reduce the colourful visual approach, but try to use blind emboss for the visual to suggest a new luxury direction for Chinese red packets. Read Less
