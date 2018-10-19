Armémuseum / Exhibition Catalogue

Catalogue form the exhibition "Segerns Pris — Narva 1700" (The Prize of Victory —Narva 1700) at the Swedish Army Museum in Stockholm, October 2017. Art direction and design of printed matters and exhibition signage. The exhibition are built around the theme of the great battle of Narva in the year 1700 and a vast collection of flags taken by the Swedish army, the propaganda surrounding the victory and, eventually, the loss. The duality of victory and the horror of war. 180 pages with open spine, bound with red thread. Format 169 x 239 mm.



