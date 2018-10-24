Sebastian Weiss
Hamburg, Germany
Chinese Blue
1505
250
28
    Beijing has grown into a modern and vibrant mega city, and over the last 20 years some remarkable buildings were built. The photographs in my ser… Read More
    Beijing has grown into a modern and vibrant mega city, and over the last 20 years some remarkable buildings were built. The photographs in my series called "Chinese Blue" were taken after an assignment for BMW MINI in September 2018. With this series I highlight some of these new architectural landmarks, the colours of which sometimes reminded me of the popular blue and white chinaware. Chinese Blue, the favoured tint for porcelain, was developed as early as the 9th century during the Tang Dynasty. All images © Sebastian Weiss • le-blanc.com • instagram.com/le_blanc • leblanccom.tumblr.com • twitter.com/helloleblanc • mail: hello@le-blanc.com Read Less
Chinese Blue
Chinese Blue . Beijing National Stadium aka Bird's Nest . Herzog & de Meuron, ArupSport, China Architectural Design & Research Group, Ai Weiwei
Chinese Blue . Haidian Christian Church . gmp Architekten
Chinese Blue . CCTV Headquarters . OMA
Chinese Blue . SOHO 2 . gmp Architekten
Chinese Blue . National Centre for the Performing Arts . Paul Andreu
Chinese Blue . Wangjing SOHO . Zaha Hadid Architects
Chinese Blue . Bumps . SAKO Architects
Chinese Blue . Galaxy SOHO . Zaha Hadid Architects
Chinese Blue . Andersen Garden Housing Complex . schmidt hammer lassen architects
Chinese Blue . Poly International Plaza . Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Chinese Blue . Mandarin Oriental . OMA
Chinese Blue . Watercube . PTW Architects
© 2018 Sebastian Weiss
hello@le-blanc.com


Website  .  Instagram  .  Facebook  .  Twitter  .​  Ello  .  Tumblr  .  Prints
