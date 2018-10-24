About

Beijing has grown into a modern and vibrant mega city, and over the last 20 years some remarkable buildings were built. The photographs in my series called "Chinese Blue" were taken after an assignment for BMW MINI in September 2018. With this series I highlight some of these new architectural landmarks, the colours of which sometimes reminded me of the popular blue and white chinaware. Chinese Blue, the favoured tint for porcelain, was developed as early as the 9th century during the Tang Dynasty.

