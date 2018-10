About

After my recent solo show Deep Deep Down at Kapitaal Utrecht I wanted to close the show in a fresh way, making it worth your time to celebrate once more. For this occasion I printed a new dark wallpaper and made new prints, stickers and shirts. We also invited artist Dick "el demasiado" Verdult to do an electronic cumbia show (a genre he invented himself). Light, dark, life, death, advancing, receding, show... over. Read Less

