Pascoli di Amaltea
Multiple Owners
PASCOLI DI AMALTEA
We were asked to design the brand identity for Pascoli di Amaltea is an organic farm located in Mombarcaro, in Alta Langa, there they raise sheep and goats and make cheese. Pascoli di Amaltea practice sustainable agriculture and their production are seasonal: Pascoli di Amaltea respect goats’s and sheep’s natural breeding cycle. They milk them from spring to autumn. Art direction and graphic design with Studio tuta.
Pascoli di Amaltea
216
1,647
7
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Patrizio Anastasi Turin, Italy
    Alice Lotti Torino, Italy

    Pascoli di Amaltea

    We were asked to design the brand identity for Pascoli di Amaltea is an organic farm located in Mombarcaro, in Alta Langa, there they raise sheep Read More
    216
    1,647
    7
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.