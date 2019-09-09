PASCOLI DI AMALTEA
We were asked to design the brand identity for Pascoli di Amaltea is an organic farm located in Mombarcaro, in Alta Langa, there they raise sheep and goats and make cheese. Pascoli di Amaltea practice sustainable agriculture and their production are seasonal: Pascoli di Amaltea respect goats’s and sheep’s natural breeding cycle. They milk them from spring to autumn. Art direction and graphic design with Studio tuta.
