Zigor Samaniego
Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain
Amigos Project. 5
Character Design
Art Direction
Illustration
4631
784
52
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
10/19/2018
Maxon Cinema 4D
Octane Render
Zbrush
Wacom Cintiq
Amigos Project. 5
Character Design
Art Direction
Illustration
4631
784
52
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
10/19/2018
Tools Used
Tools
Maxon Cinema 4D
Octane Render
Zbrush
Wacom Cintiq
Thank You!
Zigor Samaniego
Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain
MOMOPLANET | Inner peace Animation
Multiple Owners
by:
Lin Zhe
by:
Zigor Samaniego
Animation
574
2973
Weird People
by:
Zigor Samaniego
Calligraphy
537
3671
Amigos Project. 4
by:
Zigor Samaniego
Illustration
7008
63117
Featured On:
4/11/2018
Beauty n Smok3d
by:
Zigor Samaniego
Fashion
1081
8966
Featured On:
2/27/2018
Amigos Project.3
by:
Zigor Samaniego
Digital Art
9566
111810
Featured On:
3/8/2017
View Complete Profile
→
Credits
Zigor Samaniego
Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain
Tags
Character
3D
art direction
cinema4d
personajes
Tools Used
Maxon Cinema 4D
Octane Render
Zbrush
Wacom Cintiq
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.