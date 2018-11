Lesters | lg2

About

Lesters was founded in 1931 in Montreal. More than 85 years later, the time had come to refresh its branding so that its packaging stood out from the competition on grocery store shelves. Thanks to a refreshed, dynamic graphic identity and a nostalgic but entertaining photographic approach, the brand celebrates its heritage in the spirit of “fun food.” The logo was slightly updated but maintains its vintage feel. The story-driven photos featuring the products are complemented by a colourful, structured design system that ensures Lesters distinguishes itself on crowded store shelves. Read Less

