BBC2

Brand Refresh Idents





We recently worked with BBC Creative and Superunion to design and produce a set of unique idents to help launch BBC2’s first identity update in over 25 years.





As well as these idents we were also tasked with creating a full set of motion guidelines that allowed further collaborating artists, studios and designers working across multiple mediums to create their own unique idents, all housed within one diverse and unique TV package.