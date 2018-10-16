Les Salins 2018/2019

Les Salins, a national theater of Martigues is a theater created in 1995 which is dedicated to offering a transdisciplinary program.





For the fifth consecutive year, Avant Post designed the seasonal visual and annual programs of the theater with the goal of assuring a maximum visibility; particularly through the highlighting of typography as the main element of creation and the use of extremely bright and contrasting hues.





For the 2018/2019 season, we created half posters which play with the similarity of the words "Saison" and "Salins" to create a double-reading game. This is emphasized by a powerful color contrast and a volume & reflection effect with the addition of gradients. Is it a sky reflecting on the sea horizon, or rollers of rotating machines? The viewer can let his imagination take over to define the meaning of this visual.





—





Les Salins, scène nationale de Martigues, est un théâtre créé en 1995 et s’attache à proposer une programmation transdisciplinaire.





Pour la cinquième année consécutive, Avant Post a réalisé le visuel de saison et les programmes annuels du théâtre, avec en ligne de mire une visibilité maximale, notamment via la mise en avant de la typographie comme élément principal de création et l’usage de teintes extrêmement vives et contrastées.





Nous proposons donc pour la saison 2018/2019 des affiches scindées horizontalement qui viennent jouer sur la similarité des termes « Saison » et « Salins » pour créer un jeu de double lecture, mis en avant par un contraste de couleur puissant et un effet de volumes/reflets grâce à l’ajout de dégradés. S’agit-il d’un horizon marin dans lequel se reflette le ciel, ou de rouleaux de machines rotatives ? Le spectateur peut laisser libre cours à son imagination pour définir le sens de ce visuel.