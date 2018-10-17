atipo ®
Objet Particulier
Objet Particulier is an artisan workshop that produces high quality products with natural materials: galuchat and straw. in a world guided by fast and economic processes, in Objet Particulier, they bet on slow processing and create unique pieces that are produced manually, following old techniques supported by the latest technology.

The galuchat, which is named after the eighteenth-century french craftsman Jean-Claude Galluchat, is a rugged and resistant leather, used by samurai, which comes from the skin of cartilaginous fish, especially the ray.






Our proposal begins with a distinctive and elegant symbol that synthesizes the silhouette of a ray and in turn evokes the union of the letters “o” and “p”.

Cassannet, updated art deco typeface and clear french reference, is used in the logo to provide distinction and solidity; in contrast, a handwritten font contributes to the craft character. The typographic palette is completed with Inconsolata, a font intended for general texts and that adds a technological point.

The chromatic range, with a frenchified air, is intense and refined that, together with a careful selection of papers and finishes, complete a speech that speaks of exclusivity, refinement and painstaking manufacture.



