Objet Particulier is an artisan workshop that produces high quality products with natural materials: galuchat and straw. in a world guided by fast and economic processes, in objet particulier, they bet on slow processing and create unique pieces that are produced manually, following old techniques supported by the latest technology. the galuchat, which is named after the eighteenth-century french craftsman jean-claude galluchat, is a rugged and resistant leather, used by samurai, which comes from the skin of cartilaginous fish, especially the ray. Read Less

