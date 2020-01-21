Selected Drawings Summer 2018
Taylor Mazer
SELECTED DRAWINGS IN INK
Summer 2018​​​​​​
Another Billboard? - Ice - Street - Door? - Chimney? - Water - And Another Billboard - Another Overpass - And Even Another Billboard - Vent? - Bridge? - Pipe? - Cones? - Car - Scaffold 
Another Billboard? - 3 by 3.5 inches - Pen and Ink - Finished 1:09 am 8/26/2018
Ice - 1.8 by 3.8 inches - Pen and Ink - Finished 8:01 pm 8/9/2018
Street - 1.45 by 3.3 inches - Pen and Ink - Finished 8:30 pm 8/6/2018
Door? - 1 by 3 inches - Pen and Ink - Finished 4:28 am 8/17/2018
Chimney? - 1 by 3 inches - Pen and Ink - Finished 6:17 am 8/20/2018
Water - 1.3 by 3 inches - Pen and Ink - Finished 1:20 am 8/17/2018
And Another Billboard - 1.8 by 3.5 inches - Pen and Ink - Finished 8:05 am 8/23/2018
Another Overpass - 2 by 3 inches - Pen and Ink - Finished 7:11 am 8/27/2018
And Even Another Billboard - 1.6 by 3.75 inches - Pen and Ink - Finished 10:59 pm 8/10/2018
Vent? - 2 by 2.5 inches - Pen and Ink - Finished 6:55 am 8/25/2018
Bridge? - 1 by 4 inches - Pen and Ink - Finished 2:37 am 8/20/2018
Pipe? - 1 by 3 inches - Pen and Ink - Finished 4:57 am 8/13/2018
Cones? - 1.125 by 3 inches - Pen and Ink - Finished 3 am 8/26/2018
Car - 1.3 by 3.6 inches - Pen and Ink - Finished 7:19 am 8/20/2018
Scaffold - 2.4 by 3.5 inches - Pen and Ink - Finished 2:22 am 8/19/2018
For in-depth full length videos and images of my work with notes explaining inking process and drawing techniques:
Some of these drawings are available for purchase at:

Selected Drawings Summer 2018
    Selected Drawings Summer 2018

    This is a selection of drawings I did in the summer of 2018. Many of these aren't real places which is different from the majority of my work
