Leta and Wade x Sense of Place
Client Sense of Place Urban Research
Category Campaign
Year 2018
Art Direction Leta Sobierajski and Wade Jeffree
Photography Leta Sobierajski and Wade Jeffree
Agency GAS As Interface
In March of 2018, Leta and Wade were invited to collaborate with Sense of Place Urban Research for their 5 year anniversary. Based in Japan, Sense of Place has five stores in four different cities, spanning from Tokyo to Osaka, Fukuoka, and Nagoya. Leta and Wade created a set of visuals that would appear inside and outside of the store, as well as a custom typeface that would adorn collaboration items such as sweatshirts, t-shirts, clear folders, notebooks, and hats. Sense of Place is not only a clothing store but also a lifestyle store which houses a cafe and a florist.
In the heart of Tokyo’s Harajuku, Leta and Wade created a physical installation for the 5 Year Anniversary celebration, comprised of a wall of wigs with fun props that customers could engage with and take photos in front of.
Thank You!