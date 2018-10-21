Multiple Owners
Diego Leyva Mexico City, Mexico
Ana Georgina Mexico City, Mexico
HOJA
2605
458
25
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
    The project pointed to align brand identity, naming, website, photography and social media strategy around the company’s ideas and desires. Through a sophisticated use of a serif type, the brand displays a strong personality. The story of Hoja's branding comes from the different stages of a leaf, that way different logo versions where elaborated. A clean editorial grid and elegant foil details gave Hoja a contemporary baroque feeling. Read Less
Hoja

The task 
Brand identity for a gastronomy oriented creative agency. Content creators for the hungry.

The challenge
Our design had to reflect sophisticated stability while creating dynamism by generating a series of different logotypes. While reflecting brand values such as solidity and versatility,  the designed elements must represent gourmet honesty.

The solution 
The project pointed to align brand identity, naming, website, photography and social media strategy around the company’s ideas and desires. Through a sophisticated use of a serif type, the brand displays a strong personality. The story of Hoja's branding comes from the different stages of a leaf, that way different logo versions where elaborated. A clean editorial grid and elegant foil details gave Hoja a contemporary baroque feeling.
