GOING APE
    Going ape is a short 3D animation movie produced by nikopicto, directed by Nicolas Lesaffre and Charles Blanchard.
Going Ape is a short movie produced by Nikopicto, 
directed by Nicolas Lesaffre and Charles Blanchard. 
20 selections in international animation festival all around the world.

Going Ape is a non commercial in house project, a bit weird  but surely fun.
Each shot were based on many different references from famous youtube video such as "afroninja" to video games "pokemon, minecraft", 80ies tv series "The A-team", Heavy metal band "Kiss",   VR AR technologie, politics, and feature movies such as "the great escape", "2001 a space odyssey" and many others.... Enjoy !!!

With scenery from Los Angeles to Hong Kong, monkeys finally have access to smartphone and social media, are they Going Ape ?
