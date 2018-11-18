Going Ape is a short movie produced by Nikopicto,

directed by Nicolas Lesaffre and Charles Blanchard.

20 selections in international animation festival all around the world.





Going Ape is a non commercial in house project, a bit weird but surely fun.

Each shot were based on many different references from famous youtube video such as " afroninja " to video games "pokemon, minecraft", 80ies tv series "The A-team", Heavy metal band "Kiss", VR AR technologie, politics, and feature movies such as "the great escape", "2001 a space odyssey" and many others.... Enjoy !!!





With scenery from Los Angeles to Hong Kong, monkeys finally have access to smartphone and social media, are they Going Ape ?