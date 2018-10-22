NB Architekt Std & Neue Edition (2002/18)

Neues Bauen mit
NB Architekt™ Std & Neue Edition
NB Architekt™ Std & NB Architekt™ Std Neue, 2018 Edition
Monospace (Note: Originally released as ‘NB 55MS’ (Regular) and ‘NB 45MS’ (Light) in 2002)
Release Date: 17 Oct 2018
NB Architekt™ pays tribute to typefaces used on architectural construction plans during the ‘Letraset’ era. The typeface is a classic modern monoline monospace which was originally designed by Gandl in 2002 and named NB55MS™. A rounded version named NB55RMS™ was globally made available with Neubau’s ‘Neubau Welt Catalogue’ publication in 2005. An additional style – a light version named NB 45RMS – became popular with the release of Neubau’s "Neubau Modul Catalogue’ in 2007.
The 2018 Edition is available as a set of 6 typefaces/3 weights/2 versions
(Classic & Neue) in OpenType format for Macintosh and Windows platforms.
Standard Version (2018)
NB Architekt™ Std Bold
NB Architekt™ Std Regular
NB Architekt™ Std Light
NB Architekt™ Std Neue Bold
NB Architekt™ Std Neue Regular
NB Architekt™ Std Neue Light
Rounded Version (2015) to be updated in November 2018
NB Architekt™ Bold
NB Architekt™ Regular
NB Architekt™ Light
NB Architekt™ Neue Bold
NB Architekt™ Neue Regular
NB Architekt™ Neue Light
Reference Links:
Designer: Stefan Gandl
Year: 2002/2018
Producer: Neubau, Berlin
2002/18 © Copyright Stefan Gandl
All rights reserved
