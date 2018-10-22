Neubau Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Message
Message
NB Architekt Std & Neue Edition (2002/18)
2952
423
18
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe InDesign

    View Gallery

    Adobe Creative Cloud

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    NB Architekt™ Std & NB Architekt™ Std Neue, 2018 Edition Monospace (Note: Originally released as ‘NB 55MS’ (Regular) and ‘NB 45MS’ (Light) in 20… Read More
    NB Architekt™ Std & NB Architekt™ Std Neue, 2018 Edition Monospace (Note: Originally released as ‘NB 55MS’ (Regular) and ‘NB 45MS’ (Light) in 2002)   NB Architekt™ pays tribute to typefaces used on architectural construction plans during the ‘Letraset’ era. The typeface is a classic modern monoline monospace which was originally designed by S. Gandl in 2002 and named NB55MS™. A rounded version named NB55RMS™ was globally made available with Neubau’s ‘Neubau Welt Catalogue’ publication in 2005. An additional style – a light version named NB 45RMS  –  became popular with the release of Neubau’s "Neubau Modul Catalogue’ in 2007.   The 2018 Edition will include a revised set of 8 typefaces available in OpenType-Std format for Macintosh and Windows platforms. Standard Version NB Architekt™ Std Regular NB Architekt™ Std Neue Regular NB Architekt™ Std Light NB Architekt™ Std Neue Light Rounded Version NB Architekt™ Regular NB Architekt™ Neue Regular NB Architekt™ Light NB Architekt™ Neue Read Less
    Published:
Neues Bauen mit
NB Architekt™ Std & Neue Edition

NB Architekt™ Std & NB Architekt™ Std Neue, 2018 Edition
Monospace (Note: Originally released as ‘NB 55MS’ (Regular) and ‘NB 45MS’ (Light) in 2002)

Release Date: 17 Oct 2018
 
NB Architekt™ pays tribute to typefaces used on architectural construction plans during the ‘Letraset’ era. The typeface is a classic modern monoline monospace which was originally designed by Gandl in 2002 and named NB55MS™. A rounded version named NB55RMS™ was globally made available with Neubau’s ‘Neubau Welt Catalogue’ publication in 2005. An additional style – a light version named NB 45RMS  –  became popular with the release of Neubau’s "Neubau Modul Catalogue’ in 2007.
 

The 2018 Edition is available as a set of 6 typefaces/3 weights/2 versions
(Classic & Neue) in OpenType format for Macintosh and Windows platforms.

Standard Version (2018)
NB Architekt™ Std Bold
NB Architekt™ Std Regular
NB Architekt™ Std Light
NB Architekt™ Std Neue Bold
NB Architekt™ Std Neue Regular
NB Architekt™ Std Neue Light

Rounded Version (2015) to be updated in November 2018
NB Architekt™ Bold
NB Architekt™ Regular
NB Architekt™ Light
NB Architekt™ Neue Bold
NB Architekt™ Neue Regular
NB Architekt™ Neue Light

Reference Links:

Designer: Stefan Gandl
Year: 2002/2018
Producer: Neubau, Berlin
2002/18 © Copyright Stefan Gandl
All rights reserved
 
Download the complete package here



NB Architekt™ Std & NB Architekt™ Std Neue, 2018 Edition
Monospace (Note: Originally released as ‘NB 55MS’ (Regular) and ‘NB 45MS’ (Light) in 2002)

Release Date: 17 Oct 2018
 
NB Architekt™ pays tribute to typefaces used on architectural construction plans during the ‘Letraset’ era. The typeface is a classic modern monoline monospace which was originally designed by Gandl in 2002 and named NB55MS™. A rounded version named NB55RMS™ was globally made available with Neubau’s ‘Neubau Welt Catalogue’ publication in 2005. An additional style – a light version named NB 45RMS  –  became popular with the release of Neubau’s "Neubau Modul Catalogue’ in 2007.
 
The 2018 Edition is available as a set of 6 typefaces/3 weights/2 versions (Classic & Neue) in OpenType format for Macintosh and Windows platforms.

Standard Version (2018)
NB Architekt™ Std Bold
NB Architekt™ Std Regular
NB Architekt™ Std Light
NB Architekt™ Std Neue Bold
NB Architekt™ Std Neue Regular
NB Architekt™ Std Neue Light

Rounded Version (2015) to be updated in November 2018
NB Architekt™ Bold
NB Architekt™ Regular
NB Architekt™ Light
NB Architekt™ Neue Bold
NB Architekt™ Neue Regular
NB Architekt™ Neue Light

Reference Links:

Designer: Stefan Gandl
Year: 2002/2018
Producer: Neubau, Berlin
2002/18 © Copyright Stefan Gandl
All rights reserved
 
Download the complete package here

Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.