ADIDAS x DANIEL ARSHAM _ HOURGLASS (FUTURE)

ADIDAS x DANIEL ARSHAM _ CARBON-4D

Certainly one of the most interesting projects I have ever worked on, the Consortium 4D in this special colorway and features, with the accessories : socks, gloves, bag and the entire packaging.

VISIONARY. REVOLUTIONARY. TEMPORARY.

The third chapter of the adidas Originals by Daniel Arsham collaboration turns its attention to the "future." Informed by Daniel's exploration of the concept of art and chaos, "future" features a cutting-edge silhouette. It celebrates the relentless commitment to innovation and creativity of adidas and Daniel Arsham with revolutionary carbon 4D printed tooling and a fully Primeknit upper that reveals the word "FUTURE" when exposed to UV light.

New upper on the very innovative Carbon4D printed midsole designed & developed by the adidas FUTURE team and CARBON .

retail price : 450€

creative direction : Daniel Arsham

development : Manuel Suarez Prat, Liv Montuori,

product manager : Max Bente, George Griffin

2017