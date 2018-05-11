Nördik Impakt 18

For the Nördik Impakt Festival’s 18th annual event, the ArtsAttack! Association has asked Murmure to design and develop a resolutely artistic, modern and electronic visual identity.
Client: Nördik Impakt & Arts Attack!
Year: 2016
More at: murmure.me/en/project/nordik-18/
Abecedarium
We have created an abecedarium which features multiple variations and is entirely handmade.
A very trendy pattern which is on the border between textile design and street culture.
Highlighted by a powerful and modern colour range.
The limit between typography and graphic design
Communication material
The multiplicity in communication material and the richness of the identity have enabled the communication strategy to be energised on the various media and based on the various temporalities.
A graphic pattern concealing the line-up
A black and white version produced for the teasing
It enables you to communicate whilst creating a build-up effect.
A series
Setting up a series causes surprise among the public and offers them the possibility of collecting the various material.
Digital
During its 16th annual event, Nördik Impakt asked Murmure to fully redesign its website. The custom tool enables an optimal and suitable graphic update to be made for each new event.
A graphic universe which has been optimised for the digital medium
The custom typography has also been thought out for the web.
The merchandising unveiling the fashion ambitions of the visual identity
Tailor-made communication tools for festivals, the agency’s merchandising showcases the elegance of graphic design.
