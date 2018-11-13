Le Cargö s11

About

For the second consecutive year, the concert hall showcasing the current music scene in Caen, Le Cargö, has entrusted Murmure with designing its visual identity. For the 2016-2017 season, the surreal graphic universe draws inspiration from the famous game Monument Valley by playing on scenic and dreamlike connotations. Read Less

