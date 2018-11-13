Le Cargö s11

For the second consecutive year, the concert hall showcasing the current music scene in Caen, Le Cargö, has entrusted Murmure with designing its visual identity. For the 2016-2017 season, the surreal graphic universe draws inspiration from the famous game Monument Valley by playing on scenic and dreamlike connotations.
Client: Le Cargö & Arts Attack!
Year: 2016
More at: murmure.me/en/project/le-cargo-s11
Season 12.1
Le Cargö is an open and festive venue. The public comes to listen to music, but also to train, rehearse or play. These various experiences the concert hall offers have brought Murmure to develop graphic universes which are “Out of the box”, fun and offbeat in which these various facets are twisted and explored.
A saturated, elegant, dreamlike and abstract digital material
The interpretations that emanate from it are both personal and multiple.
Season 11.2
The warm and elegant colour range invites people to hit the water and have a “Pool Party”.
The composition principle which was established while the Cargö’s identity was being remodelled, facilitates macro games for certain communication media. The range of variations creates a serial principle which energises the advertising campaign.
Season 11.3
For the last quarter of the season before the yearly summer break, the “sherbet” theme has been favoured with light and refreshing colours.
Season 11.1
For this quarter, the deep and subtle colour range is emphasised by a digital substance in order to add a hint of elegance.
