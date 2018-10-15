Future Future is a new eatery dedicated to serving bespoke yet accessible Japanese cuisine, filtered through an Australian consciousness. An old Richmond art gallery has been transformed into a refined and cool dining experience with unexpected quirks, an homage to Japanese street style and culture.
The verticality of the logotype reflects the orientation of Japanese script with the repetition of the word 'Future' in the name meaning that it can also be read backwards as per Japanese custom as well. The word ‘Future’ is also subtly woven into the custom-drawn pattern.
We worked closely with Olaver Architecture to develop innovative chrome-plated 3D printed lettering on the main front windows. The verticality of the logotype can be seen reflected throughout the space such as in the lighting.
The signage and contemporary architecture combine together with the old heritage facade to create a distinctly Japanese and Melbournian feel. The chrome patterned graphics on the windows serve two functions; to control the amount of light filtering into the space particularly in summer, and to create a subtle but interesting branding presence through shadows throughout the interiors.
The menus were kept intentionally simple. The chopstick sleeves and placemat menus feature a white ink gradient on translucent stock; a contemporary twist on Japanese paper.
The website is moody and minimalist, featuring beautiful film photography from Tokyo to set a contemporary, street culture vibe.
Visit the site at futurefuture.com.au
